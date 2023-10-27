Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,796 people in hospital with Covid as of October 22.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 19 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 20.