Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were seven beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 6. This was down from four in the previous seven days.