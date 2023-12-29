Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,620 people in hospital with Covid as of December 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 59% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 22.