Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Nov-16 was down from two on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of Nov-16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Nov-14. This was down from three in the previous seven days.