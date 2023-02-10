Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was down from nine on the same day the previous week.
There were eight beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.
The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 6. This was down from seven in the previous seven days.