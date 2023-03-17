Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was up from four on the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 8,434 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 184 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 34%.
The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 13. This was up from one in the previous seven days.