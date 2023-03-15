HOUSEHOLD Recycling Centres in Gloucestershire will no longer accept vehicle tyres from next month.
Residents are advised instead to dispose of tyres through local garages and dealers, who will recycle them for a small fee.
The county council says most residents already dispose of their tyres in this way, and making the change will save around £50,000 a year. It will also prevent any tyre waste from businesses being subsidised by the council and the tax payer.
Councillor David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “This change to stop accepting tyres at our Household Recycling Centres will help the council save tax payers’ money that can be spent in better ways for our residents.”