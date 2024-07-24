GLOUCESTERSHIRE Libraries (GL) is encouraging residents to sign up for this year’s free sports-themed Library Challenge.
Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) said: “It is free to take part anytime during the summer with a library membership and is suitable for children aged 3+.
“Once you have signed up you will receive a free challenge journal, with nine exciting sports-themed tasks. Stamps can be collected for each completed task and special rewards are available at each level including stickers, certificates and much more.
“Anyone who reaches gold level is entered into a special prize draw, with prizes on offer including tickets and vouchers for local activities and attractions.”
Cllr Dave Norman (con), cabinet member for libraries at GCC said: “I would like to encourage children and their families to sign up for this year’s Library Challenge.
“It’s a great opportunity to combine a love of sports and reading and involve the whole family. Lots of free activities are planned, so pop into your local library or look online to sign up and get involved.”
There will be a range of activities, workshops and events over the summer. You can keep up to date on the challenge by visiting the website or checking GL’s social media for updates, and share your journey using #TLCGlos with your post.
The challenge is open now and concludes September 14.