AN NHS Gloucestershire service has received a national accreditation by the Royal College of Physicians Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services.
Gloucestershire’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation Service, provided by Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust, was recognised for high levels of quality to established standards. Accreditation was recommended in the NHS England commissioning standards and supported by the Care Quality Commission.
Only 25 organisations are accredited across England, and only one other in the South West region.
Dr Graham Mennie, GP and Gloucestershire Clinical Programme Board Clinical Lead for Respiratory Care, said: “We have a high-quality service in Gloucestershire, and I am delighted that this has been recognised by gaining this accreditation from the Royal College of Physicians.”
More details can be found online.
