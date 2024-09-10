GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council and Gloucestershire Hospitals have given residents advice for World Suicide Prevention Day.
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) occurs every year (September 10), and is reserved to highlight the importance of seeking help during a mental health crisis.
Taking to their X page, Gloucestershire Hospitals said: “September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and we're all being encouraged to 'start the conversation'. Many feel embarrassed of talking about having suicidal thoughts but the Samaritans have some tips to help”.
Gloucestershire County Council said: “It’s World Suicide Prevention Day. If you're worried about someone, ask them how they are and listen to them. If you're feeling suicidal, reach out to a friend or family member you can trust. You are not alone.”
The news comes following last week’s report by The Forester that said new figures show more suicide deaths were registered in Gloucestershire last year. Nationally, it has reached its highest level for 20 years.
Residents are urged to speak with their friends and family, their doctor or organisation such as The Samaritans for help. The Samaritans are a free 24 hour service and you can reach them by calling 116 123, emailing [email protected] or visiting their website. You can also find a local branch to arrange a face-to-face meeting or write a letter.