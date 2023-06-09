A BEHIND-the-scenes look at the work of the night shift at Gloucestershire Police began a new series this week.
Gloucestershire Constabulary officers, staff and animals feature exclusively again in the third series of the popular Channel 5 series Police: Night Shift 999, which started on Monday (12 June).
An average audience of one million viewers have enjoyed each episode of the fly-on-the-wall documentary so far, with the show capturing night time police work in the county since 2021.
The latest series features more Constabulary departments than ever before, with crews filming officers responding to incidents in Cheltenham, Gloucester, Tewkesbury and Stroud, as well as the work of the roads policing team, call handlers, custody staff and mounted section.
Dog lovers will also be pleased to see the return of police dog Arnie and more of his canine colleagues.
The first episode of the six-part series focusses on how policing teams in the county handled the challenges of the night-time economy during this year’s Cheltenham Festival, ensuring as many people as possible had a safe and enjoyable time.
Gloucestershire Constabulary External Communications Manager Chris Jackson said: “This latest series has a more personal quality that takes the viewer beyond the uniform and allows them to get to know our officers much better as people.
“Audiences will get to watch how our frontline staff deal with the more difficult elements of the job as well as the lighter moments and they will get to see a great deal of resilience, professionalism and dedication on display.
“Trust in policing has taken a knock in recent times but this series gives us an opportunity to put our identity as a community-focussed Constabulary, determined to pursue criminals, on display.
“The officers talk about how privileged they are to do the job they do and by watching the series we hope people sleep a little easier at night knowing they are out there keeping our communities safe.
“Thank you to the production team and all the officers and staff for their hard work in bringing the series to the screen.”