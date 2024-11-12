GLOUCESTERSHIRE Recycles launched a new campaign aimed at answering residents’ questions about recycling.
The campaign, called ‘Talking Rubbish’ aims to answer questions about recycling and clarify some of the myths and misinformation. It was set up by Gloucestershire Recycles, a partnership of Gloucestershire County Council and the six districts.
According to the latest figures (December 2023), the amount of household waste in Gloucestershire sent for reuse, recycling and composting was 52.4 per cent. Additionally, more than 60 per cent of what is put in the average waste bin in Gloucestershire could have been recycled.
Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment, economy and planning, said: “This campaign is a great way to support communities by answering all their questions about waste and recycling. It will help people find out all the information they need, such as if an item is suitable for recycling or where the nearest recycling point is to dispose of it.
“Gloucestershire residents already do an impressive amount of recycling and this campaign will help us to do even more, which will help us create a greener Gloucestershire.”
Gloucestershire residents can submit their questions about recycling on https://www.gloucestershirerecycles.com/talkingrubbish. Residents can also use the Waste Wizard to find out what to do with items they aren't sure about via https://gloucestershirerecycles.com/wizard.