WINNERS of the latest NS&I premium bonds prize draw have been announced, with one lucky resident bagging the £1 million jackpot.
In total, 78 lucky winners in Gloucestershire scooped up a combined prize total of £2,410,000 for high value prizes.
The lucky winner currently remains anonymous, however research from online bingo reviews website topratedbingosites.co.uk analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I). It found five people in Gloucestershire won £100,000, eight won £50,000, and three won £25,000 - with the average holding amount of Premium Bonds of £40,393.
Mike Bennett, Chief Author and Industry Expert at topratedbingosites.co.uk said: "This data shows why Premium Bonds continue to be such a popular savings choice for so many people. They offer the perfect balance between safety and excitement, combining a secure place to store your money with the thrill of potentially winning a tax-free cash prize.
“What makes Premium Bonds particularly appealing is that you don’t risk losing your initial investment, while still having the opportunity to win big. Premium Bonds offer something truly unique, and that’s why they remain a firm favourite for savers who want a bit more excitement from their savings."
You can check if you have won anything via the NS&I website using your holder’s number, which is available on your bond record.