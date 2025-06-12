The three-day closure is on June 30 from 7.30am until 5pm excluding weekends which is working on the surface dressing to maintain the road.
The road closure could change due to taking into consideration several factors like the weather and therefore the scheme date could change at short notice as they are unable to lay material on a wet surface.
Gloucestershire highways urge people to keep an eye out on the social media feeds and the programme outline to keep an eye out if anything changes in regards to dates and short notice changes.
You can see the latest updates on: www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/roads/road-maintenance/surface-dressing/
