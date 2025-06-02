The TOWER Block of entrance of Gloucestershire Royal Hospital will be closed from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, June 5 and Friday, June 6 for essential works.
NHS Gloucestershire reminded residents that during this time, access to the Tower will be via the side entrance.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Other entrances throughout the hospital will be also available for staff and patient use, with wayfinding signage in place whilst works are taking place.
“The work itself will not be disruptive, but is essential. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The reminder follows The Women’s Centre door closure of the hospital on Monday, June 2.
You can find updates to closures on Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General Hospitals Facebook page.
