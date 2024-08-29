A GLOUCESTERSHIRE social worker has been shortlisted in the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards 2024.
Lauren Warner, a senior social worker in Gloucestershire County Council’s Adult Social Care Hospital Discharge and Assessment Team has been selected as a finalist for ‘Adult Social Worker of the Year’.
The award recognises social workers who have made a positive impact through their outstanding work with adults. Lauren is one of five finalists in this category, with the awards ceremony announcing the winner in November.
Lauren said: “I’m extremely honoured to be shortlisted for an Adult Social Worker of the Year award. I love working at Charlton Lane as part of the Hospital Discharge and Assessment Team, and consider myself very fortunate to be a part of such a brilliant team with lovely and supportive colleagues from both health and Adult Social Care.”
Lauren was nominated by her manager. NHS Gloucestershire say this was for her ability to develop and maintain strong and supportive working relationships with health colleagues, enabling her to engage with services, benefiting those in need.
Cllr Stephan Fifield (con), cabinet member for adult social care delivery at Gloucestershire County Council said: “I am delighted that one of our fantastic social workers has been shortlisted in the Social Worker of the Year awards, it is wonderful to see Lauren recognised at a national level alongside her peers.”
“The award recognises Lauren’s dedication and commitment to supporting adults with a mental health condition to receive the best possible care whether that is in hospital or at home.
“It is inspirational to see the difference she makes to the individuals and families she works with, together with her support for colleagues and partners. I wish her the best of luck.”