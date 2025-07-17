A NEW review has revealed complaint data to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
The review, published on Wednesday, July 16 showed a continued increase in the Ombudsman’s caseload nationally, with a record number of complaints received, exceeding 20,000 for the first time, but also showed education was the focal point for the South West.
In-depth data analysis for the South West showed 10 per cent of complaints and enquiries received by the Ombudsman were from the South West. The 1,934 complaints received equated to 33.3 complaints per 100,000 residents, the third highest of all the regions, behind London and the South East.
33 per cent of complaints and enquiries received were about Children and Education, significantly above the average for all regions of 28 per cent. This was equivalent to 10.9 complaints and enquiries received per 100,000 residents in this category, which was the third highest of all regions, behind Eastern and the South East and well above the average of 9.8.
Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: “Sitting at the apex of the complaint system for English local authorities, the complaints we receive, and the faults we find, can act as a bellwether for the state of local services across the country.
“We are receiving a higher number of complaints year-on-year and upholding those complaints in greater numbers. This reflects how systemic some of the issues across local government are.
“I appreciate national pressures in the key areas of Special Educational Needs, availability of housing and adult care are putting enormous strain on local authorities, but we still hold them accountable to the law and guidance and the high standards people expect from their local services. We are finding more fault, but I welcome their overwhelming compliance with the recommendations we make.”
Elsewhere, 12 per cent of complaints and enquiries received were about planning and development, the highest percentage share of all the regions and well above the average of eight per cent.
Eight per cent of complaints and enquiries received were about housing, significantly below the average of 18 per cent for all regions. The 2.8 complaints and enquiries received per 100,000 residents in this category stood well below the average for all regions of 6.3, higher only than the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and the North West.
14 per cent of complaints and enquiries received were about Adult Care Services, in line with the regional average. The 4.7 complaints and enquiries received per 100,000 residents stood just below the average of 4.8 for all regions.
The overall uphold rate for the region stood at 84 per cent, just above the average of 83 per cent for all regions.
A total of 409 upheld decisions equated to seven upheld decisions per 100,000 residents, above the average of 6.1 for all regions and ranking third behind London and Eastern.
