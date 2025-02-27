A GLOUCESTERSHIRE student has won an award from the NHS after being at the forefront of a collaborative project.
Emily Bracken, who is working towards a BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science degree from the University of Gloucestershire, was named Student of the Year 2024 by the South Western Ambulance Service Foundation NHS Trust.
Emily was instrumental in the formation of the ‘Buddy Project’, which is a student-led innovation to allow safe simulation practice of clinical skills, and develop leadership principles in students of Paramedic Science.
Emily said: “I was in complete shock when I found out I had won the Student of the Year award. I was not aware of my nomination, so it took me completely by surprise.
“I was able to network at the awards ceremony and gain valuable advice from a variety of people who were also curious to seek a younger person’s perspective. I left the evening excited for my future and inspired to achieve more.”
Martin Hilliard, Senior Lecturer in Paramedic Science from the University’s School of Health and Social Care, said: “We’re extremely proud of Emily’s success in winning the Student of the Year 2024 award from the South Western Ambulance Service Foundation NHS Trust.
“Our Paramedic Science programme had multiple students nominated for the award, and so Emily was up against a large pool of her peers. It is therefore an incredible achievement for her and reflects positively on the course.”
The programme was designed in partnership with key Gloucestershire healthcare organisations to prepare students for a career as a paramedic.
South Western Ambulance Service Foundation NHS Trust serves a population of 5.5 million, providing emergency and urgent care for Gloucestershire and the broader South West.
More information about South Western Ambulance Service or the Paramedic Science programme from the university can be found online.