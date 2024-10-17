RESEARCH has revealed Gloucestershire’s cybercrime data, with the county ranking as “tenth most at risk” in the UK.
A study conducted by Web3 platform Freename analysed the latest data from the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre to see which UK police forces reported the highest levels of cybercrime, as a percentage of all cybercrime and fraud reporting over the past 12 months.
The areas were then ranked, with Gloucestershire coming tenth on the list. Gloucestershire’s total reports of all fraud and cyber crimes equated to 3,283, 496 of which were reported cyber crimes - 15.11% of the overall figure.
Davide Vicini, CEO at Freename, said, “Scams in general are getting a lot more sophisticated these days, with many attempting to manipulate victims by disguising themselves as platforms we use every day.
“This, alongside some scammers even beginning to use AI to trick people, is an important reason to stay vigilant online, and this can be done by doing things like double-checking links you click, keeping strong passwords, and always attempting to find as much information as possible about who is using your data.”
Elsewhere, Bedfordshire topped the list with 2,918 cyber crimes reported (42.28% of their overall figures). Followed by Cleveland, Staffordshire, Greater Manchester, Warwickshire, Hertfordshire, Merseyside, Northumbria and Lancashire.