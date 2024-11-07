LONG serving members of Gloucestershire’s NHS team were celebrated at the annual Long Service Awards on Wednesday, November 6, at Churchdown Community Centre.
The awards celebrated colleagues who have worked in the NHS for 20 years, 20 years, 40 years and 50 years. Colleagues gathered to pay tribute to those who have achieved these significant milestones and given more than two decades to supporting communities in Gloucestershire.
One special tribute was paid to Christine Reeves, a Single Point of Clinical Access Clinician who has worked in various roles in Gloucestershire for 50 years. She joined the NHS after leaving the RAF and has worked in both inpatient and community roles.
Trust Chair Graham Russell and Chief Executive Douglas Blair thanked the colleagues for everything they had done – collectively those at the event have given more than 750 years of service.
Graham Russell said: “It’s really something to have given so much dedication to supporting our communities but also in many cases communities elsewhere in the country for so long. All of the recipients and their supporters should be very proud and we are very proud to be able to share our thanks to the colleagues for everything they have done.”
More information about the awards, winners and photographs can be found online or via the NHS Gloucestershire social media pages.