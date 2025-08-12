A LOCAL bus service which is run by Gloucestershire County Council is especially useful for taking people to different locations to access more journeys which you might not be able otherwise.
The Robin bus service can be used by everyone, you ca search your ideal journey and select the option which suits you.
The buses operate from Monday to Saturday from the early morning until early evening.
There is an app which people can use to put where they want to go to and from to take them to their destination.
However, it is advised to book between two weeks in advance and up to one hour before you would like to travel.
