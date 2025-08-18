It comes as no surprise that the Met office is forecasting an early autumn due to the hot weather. I noticed in work last week that a few of the trees are already showing signs of changing leaf colour and others are just shedding leaves whilst they are still green. It is the trees way of trying to preserve essential moisture within its system.
I also read that blackberries are so ripe in hedgerows that they're tasting alcoholic. I can’t say I’ve noticed that but maybe it’s why my chickens are enjoying the ones I pick for them.
I think the early mornings have felt more autumnal since the beginning of August despite the Meteorological autumn beginning on September 1st and the astronomical autumn, the 22nd September.
Obviously, I am continuing to put fresh water out for wildlife and I have started feeding the birds. It is controversial, as some experts insist it discourages the birds from foraging for food naturally, but as I am working in gardens all day every day, I can sympathise with them at just how hard and hostile the ground is at the moment. I don’t fancy their chances finding worms unless they can use a little mattock and spade. And as the fruit is early, it is unlikely to still be available for them into the winter.
I am also feeding hedgehogs. August is a crucial time for hedgehogs to fatten up before hibernation, and with so little food around naturally, I think it can only be a good thing to help them out. I use the same hedgehog food as the Vale Wildlife Hospital, who care for 2,000 hedgehogs every single year. It helps them not only gain much-needed weight, but ensures good health before being released back into the wild, ensuring the best chance for survival. You can buy it from www.brinvale.com who also have a wide range of other foods and goodies for wildlife and birds. You could also buy a hedgehog house if you want to plan ahead a bit.
As I have been stocking up on ‘wildlife food’, I have also been spoiling my chickens by buying them ‘posh food’ from Brinvale. It does actually work out to be cost effective, as they don’t waste it. They also get a bag of frozen peas (defrosted) each week and a neighbour’s sourdough scraps. I must admit, I adore my two hens (the goshawk had the others) who always give me the best welcome at the gate when I come home. And last week they even followed me and Yogi through the woods on our early morning sniffari – it was so comical. They are real characters and far more intelligent than they are given credit for – using the same ‘escape route’ in reverse to get back into their pen at night. That’s using memory!
Do think twice before seeking shade under large tree canopies in hot weather. As well as shedding leaves there is an increase in ‘summer branch drop’ incidents this year. As an extreme measure, stressed trees can actually choose to ‘drop a limb’ in order to try and reduce their stress. It’s the ultimate survival tactic, I’d say. I’ve been pretty hot and stressed on times during these last few heatwaves but have managed not to ‘sacrifice a limb’.
As a totally unrelated aside (apart from the anatomical/skeletal link, possibly), I recently saw the absolutely mesmerising ‘x-ray artwork’ by Nick Veasey. I’ll make ‘no bones’ about having my eye on the short wheel base Landrover pick up. I’ll let you have a look for yourself – and then you’ll get the pun. www.nickveasey.com
