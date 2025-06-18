A GLOUCESTERSHIRE business recently won a prestigious award at the Medilink South-West Awards.
On Wednesday, May 14, Samboards Ltd marked a significant milestone by achieving the award for innovation in health and care, held at the iconic SS Great Britain.
Samboards Ltd, who worked with Hartpury University during development, said the award acknowledges its hard work and ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare through innovative solutions that respond to real-world challenges.
A Samboards Ltd spokesperson said: “Winning the award at the Medilink South-West ceremony is just the beginning for us. As they prepare for the national awards, the team remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that genuinely impact healthcare.”
The award initially came as a surprise to the business, but in that moment filled with anticipation, representatives from Samboards Ltd were delighted when Cheryl, the award Sponsor from Health Innovation West of England, announced the win.
Andrew Western of Samboards Ltd proudly accepted the award, marking a triumphant occasion for him and the team. Samboards Ltd now gears up to compete in the national awards.
A spokesperson added: “This recent achievement is not just a badge of honor; it is a powerful motivator for further advancements in healthcare solutions.”
Samboards is a UK-developed company and manufacturers a range of sensory products which help with sensory-activated motor-skills. Its products are designed to reduce anxiety, manage stress, and keep focus for people living with ADHD, mental health, well-being, dementia and stroke recovery.
The business’ journey that began in 2019 with Health Innovation West of England has now entered a new phase, paving the way for more collaboration and broader reach. Samboards Ltd said it is now poised to continue enhancing healthcare outcomes for everyone.
