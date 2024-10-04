THE Library Challenge 2024 has been declared a big success as around 7,000 children signed up to take part between July 13 and September 14.
Organised by Gloucestershire Libraries with Gloucestershire County Council, the aim was to invite children and their families to get active, get reading and get free rewards.
Children received a free journal by taking part in the challenge and nine exciting sports-themed tasks and stamps could be collected for each completed task, with special rewards available at each level. More than 2,000 children achieved ‘gold’ level, entering them into a special prize draw, including tickets and vouchers for local activities and attractions.
Cllr Dave Norman (Conservative), cabinet member for libraries, said: “I’m delighted that this year’s Library Challenge was a great success and so many children signed up to take part. The challenge, along with the sports festivals and many other free events, allowed people to combine a love of sports and reading and involved the whole family.
“There are more exciting events planned, with the Gloucestershire Family Festival taking place during half-term, so I’d encourage everyone to find out more and take part.”
Gloucestershire County Council and Gloucestershire Libraries now turns their attention to next year’s Library Challenge. Preparations have already begun, and the council says the theme will be The Natural World.