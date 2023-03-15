THE annual Daffodil Weekend and Spring Fayre is set to take place at Dymock Parish Hall on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.
The event will be open from 10am to 5pm each day and is located on the B4216 Ledbury road.
Visitors can browse the trading tables in the hall, which will have a variety of goods for sale, including homemade cakes, second-hand books, jewellery, cards, and bric-a-brac.
Light refreshments will also be available, including bacon baps, homemade cakes, and the ever-popular cream scones. Please note that cash only will be accepted for payment.
One of the highlights of the event will be the guided walks at 11am and 2.30pm each day to see the wild daffodils.
Dogs are welcome on the walks, and information will be available for those who wish to see the daffodils from a vehicle.
The Daffodil Weekend and Spring Fayre is a popular event in the local community, with many visitors coming from across the region to enjoy the beautiful wild daffodils and support local events.
The weekend is also an important fundraiser for the parish hall, helping to maintain the facility and provide a space for community events.
Visitors are encouraged to go along, enjoy the spring weather, and take in the beauty of the wild daffodils while supporting the local community.
Wild daffodils were restored to the Golden Triangle between 2007 and 2012 by local volunteer group Dymock Forest Rural Action (DyFRA), having been lost from the area for many years due to the loss of ancient woodland and changing agricultural practices.
The volunteers continue to manage the area surrounding the Dafodil Way national trail for the benefit of the local community and visitors, together with Forestry England.
Chris Bligh of DyFRA said: “The area straddling the M50 at junction 3 showcases the collective hard work throughout the year of volunteers, countryside contractors and Forestry England.
“Ten years of their careful management sees the full return of the wild daffodil populations in the ‘conservation road verges’ through all the lanes of Gloucestershire and Herefordshire border country.”