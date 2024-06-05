A SPECIAL anniversary for Caldicot was marked with an original musical performed last weekend.
Celebrations are underway to mark the 50th anniversary of it officially becoming a town.
The Caldicot Musical Theatre Society took audiences on a trip back to the 70s as its contribution to the celebrations.
The show, Saved By The Bell Bottoms, was written by member Aylish Dunne and featured a string of hits from the decade including Dancing Queen, Bridge Over Troubled Water and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.
The show was set in a fictional bar called the Caldicot Cavern with the various characters looking back over the years as it prepares to close its doors for the last time.
The audience for the shows at Caldicot School were seated bar-style around tables which even featured specially-printed Caldicot Cavern beer mats.
Society chairman Mike Probert said it was an honour to be asked to take part in the celebrations and he thanked Caldicot Town Council for supporting the society’s celebration events.
Following the show on Sunday, vice-chair Jo Postle praised Aylish for her “amazing” work in writing the piece and arranging the music.
She also thanked the backstage crew and other volunteers who make the productions possible.
Younger members of the society take centre stage for the next show as the CMTS youth group presents the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Portskewett Church Hall on September 7.
The next production for the full society is the classic Guys and Dolls between November 1 and November 3 at Caldicot School.
To find out more about shows and becoming a member visit the group’s page on Facebook.
Pictures from the show are courtesy of Caldicot Printing.
Tomorrow (Saturday) the town’s celebrations continue with a show at Caldicot Castle by punk icons The Stranglers.
