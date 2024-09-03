New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Barn At Severn And Wye Smokery at Severn And Wye Smokery Ltd, Chaxhill, Westbury On Severn, Gloucestershire; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Elton Giant Mazes at Elton Farm, Littledean Road, Elton, Newnham; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: ESS at Main Kitchen, Beachley Barracks, Beachley, Chepstow; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: Perrygrove Railway at Perrygrove Farm, Perrygrove Road, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 20
• Rated 5: The Bridge Cafe at 1 - 2 Bridge House, 38 Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on August 20
• Rated 5: The Coffee Shop at 1 High Street, Bream, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on August 20
• Rated 5: Butchers Arms at High Street, Clearwell, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tufthorn Inn at Station Road, Milkwall, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Littledean House Hotel at Broad Street, Littledean, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 6
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Hong Kong House at 32 Market Place, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 28