New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Keens Kitchen at The Pavillion, War Memorial Playing Fields, Coleford Road, St Briavels; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Town Farm, Gloucester Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: The George Cafe And Bakery at The George Cafe, High Street, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on June 2

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Greenacres Campsite at Greenacres Camp Site, Scowles Road, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: River Spice at Forge Hammer Inn, Forge Row, Lower Lydbrook, Lydbrook; rated on May 26