New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Keens Kitchen at The Pavillion, War Memorial Playing Fields, Coleford Road, St Briavels; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Town Farm, Gloucester Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: The George Cafe And Bakery at The George Cafe, High Street, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on June 2
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Greenacres Campsite at Greenacres Camp Site, Scowles Road, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on June 6