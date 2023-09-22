New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Cuckoo Camp Soc/Workmans Club at Cuckoo Camp Social Club, Warrage Road, Raglan, Usk; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Crown & Sceptre Ltd at The Crown And Sceptre Inn, Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: The Goose & Cuckoo at Ancient Road, Llanover, Abergavenny; rated on September 7