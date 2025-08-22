New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Akash Indian Restaurant at Akash Tandoori Restaurant, 92 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 7
• Rated 5: Forest Hills Golf And Leisure Ltd at Forest Hills Golf Club, Mile End Road, Mile End, Coleford; rated on July 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at 2 Broad Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: Hearts Of Oak at The Cross, Drybrook, Gloucestershire; rated on July 23
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Chippy Cinderford at 6 Commercial Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 7
• Rated 5: Newent Pizza And Kebab House at 1 - 2 Cheapside, Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on July 29
• Rated 5: The Bombay Kitchen at 1 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on July 29