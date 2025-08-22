New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Silver Fox Cafe at Broadoak, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: The Akash Indian Restaurant at Akash Tandoori Restaurant, 92 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Forest Hills Golf And Leisure Ltd at Forest Hills Golf Club, Mile End Road, Mile End, Coleford; rated on July 30

• Rated 5: The Runcible Spoon at 10 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on July 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at 2 Broad Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on August 19

• Rated 5: Hearts Of Oak at The Cross, Drybrook, Gloucestershire; rated on July 23

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Chippy Cinderford at 6 Commercial Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Newent Pizza And Kebab House at 1 - 2 Cheapside, Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: The Bombay Kitchen at 1 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on July 29