New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of the Forest of Dean’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Equine Arena Restaurant, at Equestrian Centre, Hartpury College, Hartpury, Glos was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 22.
And Graze, at Hartpury House, Hartpury, Glos was also given a score of five on February 22.
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 264 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 246 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.