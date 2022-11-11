Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 18 Forest of Dean establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Baguette Stop at The Baguette Shop, Unicorn House, Market Place, Coleford; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Pitchside Cafe at Berry Hill Rugby Football Club, Lakers Road, Five Acres, Coleford; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: The Barn At Severn And Wye Smokery at Severn And Wye Smokery Ltd, Chaxhill, Westbury On Severn, Gloucestershire; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: Whistles Cafe Norchard Station at Dean Forest Railway, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: Beechenhurst Cafe at Beechenhurst Lodge, Speech House Road, Broadwell, Coleford; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: The Coffee Shop at 1 High Street, Bream, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: The Tea Room at The Fairview Gardner, Chapel Lane, Birdwood, Churcham; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Old Dairy Tea Room at Harts Barn Craft Centre, Monmouth Road, Longhope, Glos; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: The Woodman Inn at The Woodman, Folly Road, Parkend, Lydney; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: Creates Cafe at Dean Heritage Centre, Lower Soudley, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: D S Forest Ltd - White Hart Inn at White Hart Inn, 85 St Whites Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: Colliery Cafe at Hopewell Colliery, Speech House Road, Broadwell, Coleford; rated on June 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Kings Head Inn at Birdwood, Glos; rated on June 9
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Frydays Ltd at Grange Lane, Littledean, Cinderford, Glos; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: Whitecroft Chinese Takeaway at Park Hill, Whitecroft, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: Truly Scrumptious at Lower Ground Kiosk, Market Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on July 6