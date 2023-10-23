New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Emma@Ingrams at GL18; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: The Ark Cafe at Good News Centre, High Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on September 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Berryhill Social Club (Kellsmeend) Ltd at 33 Kells Meend, Berry Hill, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on October 17