New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Emma@Ingrams at GL18; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: The Ark Cafe at Good News Centre, High Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on September 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Berryhill Social Club (Kellsmeend) Ltd at 33 Kells Meend, Berry Hill, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on October 17