New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Blossom at GL15; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Humbug Barn at Perry Press, Pitching Green, Blakeney, Gloucestershire; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Sonoran Senorita at GL17; rated on September 22
• Rated 5: Beauchamp Arms at The Village, Dymock, Gloucestershire; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: The George at George Inn, High Street, St Briavels, Lydney; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Cafe On The Hill Tutshill at Live And Let Live Inn, Coleford Road, Tutshill, Chepstow; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: Three Choirs Vineyard at Baldwins Farm, Castle Tump, Newent, Glos; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Biberto's at GL16; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Victoria Centre at Victoria Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Dean Forest Cycles at Dean Forest Cycles Ltd, Whitecroft Road, Parkend, Lydney; rated on August 17
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: NG Thai Food at Hill Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Raj Takeaway \& Forest Fish And Chips at Forest Fish And Chips, Lynton House, New Road, Mitcheldean; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: The Railway Tandoori at Railway Inn, Station Road, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on September 13