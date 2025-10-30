New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ben Creese Country Butchers Ltd at Lawn Farm, Pillows Green Road, Corse, Gloucester; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Faye Bakes at GL18; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Saffron Balti at 5a Forest Parade, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Sanremo at 47 - 49 Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Rising Sun at High Street, Bream, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Yoli @ The Ark Cafe at Good News Centre, High Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Raj Takeaway \& Forest Fish And Chips at Lynton House, New Road, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on October 2