New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ben Creese Country Butchers Ltd at Lawn Farm, Pillows Green Road, Corse, Gloucester; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Faye Bakes at GL18; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Saffron Balti at 5a Forest Parade, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Sanremo at 47 - 49 Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Rising Sun at High Street, Bream, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Yoli @ The Ark Cafe at Good News Centre, High Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Raj Takeaway \& Forest Fish And Chips at Lynton House, New Road, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on October 2