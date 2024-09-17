AN HISTORIC pub in Goodrich has been put up for sale and is being marketed for £795,000.
Agents,Sidney Phillips say the Hostelrie, a Gothic Tudor-styled pub, which dates back to the 18th century, has a traditional lounge bar with a range of beers and ales from local suppliers and has a capacity for around 50 people, while the restaurant caters for a similar number of covers.
Its main bar has a boarded effect floor throughout, exposed stone walls and a beamed ceiling. The room would at one time have been two smaller rooms ,which have now been incorporated.
The main fireplace has a cast iron solid fuel log burner while the two smaller fireplaces are now simply ornamental.
It also has a detached two-bedroom house along with eight en-suite letting rooms in the main building.
Selling points also include that the Hostelrie has “excellent gardens and ample parking”.
In addition, the agents state that the pub currently has a net turnover of £365,000 per annum
The restaurant has its own serving counter, boarded floor throughout, fixed button ribbed upholstered wall seating and is appointed in French bistro style.
The current owners acquired the property just over three years ago and have refurbished much of the trading area and a number of the letting bedrooms.