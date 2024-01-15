A MAN road in and out of Monmouth is gridlocked after two diverted lorries got stuck trying to pass each other on the narrow and bendy A466 at Buckholt.
Traffic was rerouted from the scene of an accident on the A49 near Harewood End this morning, leading to the alternative route being overwhelmed with HGV traffic.
Lorries and other vehicles are queuing back through Welsh Newton for several miles following the two HGVs becoming stuck prior to midday.
The Hereford Road in Monmouth, where Monmouth School for Girls are now seeing the school run, is also reportedly gridlocked.
A poster on Monmouth New Businesses said: "1.30pm Monday **** avoid Hereford Rd out of Monmouth A466 ****** miles and miles of lorries stuck due to diversion from Rtc on A49...
"Two stuck on the bend and miles of others behind each side."
The alternative A49 route between Hereford and Ross was closed in both directions following a serious collision shortly after 9am this morning.
An ambulance spkesperson said: "A man was found to have suffered serious injuries in the collision and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Southmead Hospital, Bristol.
"A woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Hereford County Hospital."
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police later said that a man had also been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.