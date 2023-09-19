“We must have only got 20 foot further down when we found an injured woman and her husband. We contacted mountain rescue after bandaging up her suspected broken ankle and assessing her injuries. Just as we were about to leave the couple, we heard screams from help from up the mountain. We found the little girl hysterically crying. Her parents had been longer than 30 minutes and she had got up to look for them and got lost. Eventually her parents came down and they just seemed so confused why we were so concerned. I told them how differently that could have ended. I told them their daughter could have been seriously injured or killed but it just went straight over their head.