Growing success for gardeners at Bream's autumn show
THERE was a bumper turn-out for the Bream Gardening Society’s autumn show on Saturday (October 21).
It was a particularly successful show for John Mayo whose autumn produce and flowers netted him four trophies.
The show included sections for fruit and vegetables, flowers, flower arranging, handicraft and cooking and baking.
The event, which is organised by show manager Kathryn Gardner and committee members of the society, took place at the West Dean Centre.
The prize for the overall best exhibit went to Teresa Barnett for her crocheted otter.
Her daughter Izabelle’s craft skills won her the trophy for the best exhibit in the children’s section.
There was a three-way tie in the floral section for the trophy for most points.
It was shared between Sue Sparkes, Louise McGuinness and Shirley Winn-Jones.
Louise and Shirley also shared the same trophy at the society’s summer show which was held at Bream Sports Club.
Angela Cook’s picture of the Severn Bore won her best exhibit in the photography section.
Julie Sparkes and Suzanne Snowden both won two cups each – Julie for flower arranging and Suzanne in the domestic section.
The trophies were presented by former show secretary Helen Esplin.
There were also a couple of fun competitions for the many people who attended the show.
They were asked to guess the weight of a specially-baked cake and to guess the circumference of a pumpkin.
Show secretary Elizabeth Gardner said: “Thanks to all our exhibitors, it’s been a bumper year especially in the children’s sections and we really look forward to you entering for many years to come and hopefully seeing you in the summer show.”
Sonia Maggs and Izabelle Barnett were closest to guessing the weight of the cake which was 1.5kgs.
Five-year-old Madison Huntley and O Hinton had the best estimates of the pumpkin’s circumference which was 133cm or 4ft 4in.
Madison had already had success with a pumpkin at the show.
Her pumpkin decorated as a cat – using one of her dad’s black socks as a tail – won second prize. She also won first prize for a fireworks collage.
