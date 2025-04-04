GREAT Western Air Ambulance Charity has reflected on a busy first quarter to the year, thanking all volunteers and supporters.
The crew has been mobilised 630 times from January to March, an average of seven call-outs a day. January was the charity’s busiest month it ever had with 238 call-outs, seconded by a slightly lower figure in March’s call outs of 213.
A spokesperson said: “We've only been able to do this because of your continuing support. But the numbers only tell part of the story. More than numbers, your fundraising, volunteering, lottery plays and trips to our charity shops, save lives.
“So from all of us at GWAAC - thank you!”