HM Coastguard Rescue Chepstow is looking for volunteers to join its emergency response team.
Full training will be provided but you must be over 18 and hold a full UK manual driving license.
A spokesperson said via social media:“If you want to make a difference in your community and be part of a highly trained emergency response team, now’s your chance to join HM Coastguard in Chepstow.
“As a Coastguard Rescue Officer in Chepstow, you’ll respond to a range of emergencies including lost and missing persons, water rescue, mud rescue and much more!”