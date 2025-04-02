HM Coastguard Rescue Chepstow is looking for volunteers to join its emergency response team.

Prospective volunteers can apply online from now until the closing date on June 30, 2025.

Full training will be provided but you must be over 18 and hold a full UK manual driving license.

A spokesperson said via social media:“If you want to make a difference in your community and be part of a highly trained emergency response team, now’s your chance to join HM Coastguard in Chepstow.

“As a Coastguard Rescue Officer in Chepstow, you’ll respond to a range of emergencies including lost and missing persons, water rescue, mud rescue and much more!”

Residents can get more information by emailing [email protected]