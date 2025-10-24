Queues and delays are still affecting Chepstow after a HGV broke down on Highbeech roundabout earlier this morning.
Police are now at the scene to help deal with the build-up of traffic.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a broken-down heavy goods vehicle on Highbeech roundabout, Chepstow at around 9.50am.
“Officers are in attendance to deal with traffic management.”
Locals posted to social media groups to warn motorists.
One resident said: “Traffic still not great. Stuck on Pwllmeyric hill. Backed down to the garden centre but okay the other side.”
Updates will be given as we receive it.
