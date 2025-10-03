GWENT Police seized a large amount of suspected counterfeit tobacco, following a stop and search of a vehicle on Thursday, October 2 at around 1.45pm.
Officers arrested a 32-year-old man on Thomas Street, Chepstow, believed to be from the Gloucestershire area, on suspicion of theft, who currently remains in police custody.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Over 40 pouches of tobacco and more than 400 packets of cigarettes were seized. These items are due to be assessed by Trading Standards.”
Police said it came as part of an investigation into the sale of counterfeit cigarettes, and they are now working with officers from Monmouthshire County Council’s Trading Standards team to continue enquiries.
