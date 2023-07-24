THE British spirit of carrying on whatever the weather prevailed at Scarr Bandstand on the weekend as tens of people enjoyed an outdoor theatre performance despite heavy wind and rain.
While many of the weekend’s events were a bit of a washout, around 80 hardy locals huddled under a line of gazebos at the bandstand to watch touring theatre company The Pantaloons perform Shakespeare’s classic ‘The Comedy of Errors’ on Saturday 22 July.
Rain and wind were forecast, but Mark Hayward, director of The Pantaloons, told the Friends of Scarr Bandstand: “We’ll carry on in most conditions. We wouldn’t get very far touring outdoor theatre in Britain, otherwise!”
Saturday was only the company’s second performance of ‘The Comedy of Errors’, described as Shakespeare’s most farcical play which centres on the mistaken identity of two sets of twins following a shipwreck.
Friends of Scarr Bandstand’s Keith Walker said the actors “coped with everything the weather threw at them with consummate skill and high good humour.”
He explained: “The rain did not ease off, and nor did the actors, who gave a sterling and hilarious show which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.”
Every member of the audience, plus the volunteers who ran the event, managed to get under cover at the outdoor arena as gazebos had been pegged firmly to the ground.
Keith added: “Everything got damp, including people’s picnics, but spirits remained high.
“Hats off to the British spirit - but let’s hope for kinder weather for the remaining four summer events at the Scarr Bandstand; two brass band concerts, the Glevum Big Band, and Jenny Wren Productions new ‘Nicholas Nickleby’.