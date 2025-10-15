As autumn approaches Ross-on-Wye Town Council is set to continue to support its to local families with the provision of free activities in the school holidays. Following the popularity of the activities at Ross Community Gardens and craft sessions at the Market House earlier this year, these return for the October half term with a twist! All activities are free to attend and do not need to be booked in advance. The schedule of activities is as follows - Tuesday, October 28 – a drop-in arts and crafts session at the Market House from 11am to 2pm run by Liz and Katie from The Wild Things. Wednesday, October 29 – a board game afternoon at the Corn Exchange venue from 12 to 3pm. Soft drinks and snacks will be able to order, with entry and use of the games remaining free. Thursday, October 30 – Two sessions of children’s readings at the Library on Cantilupe Road at 10:30am and 12pm respectively. The event starts with Catherine Barr doing a reading of her book Wildlife Crossings before hosting a hedgehog focused craft activity. Catherine lives close to the Welsh border at Hay-on-Wye and visits schools around the country, to encourage children to get involved in protecting our natural world. She is a Patron of Reading for her local school.