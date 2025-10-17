Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place in Lydney earlier this month and left a man with facial injuries.
It was reported that a man approached another man as he sat in his car which was parked on Par Four Lane.
The suspect grabbed the victim's car keys and made threats before punching him through the open car window. He then drove off in a silver coloured Volkswagen Golf.
This took place at around 8.45am on Sunday October 5 and the victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack.
Enquiries are continuing and investigating officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to make contact.
They are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which shows the suspect's car in the area at the time.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 390 of 5 October: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report
