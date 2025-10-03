A FOREST of Dean man has been jailed for 20 years after he was found guilty of multiple historic counts of raping and sexually assaulting two girls aged under 13.
Matthew Alexander, 48 and of Lydney, was jailed on Thursday at Gloucester Crown Court after a jury unanimously found him guilty of 16 offences against the girls following a trial.
The court was told the investigation into Alexander's crimes began in July 2023 after the victims, now adults, contacted Gloucestershire Police to report that he had raped and sexually assaulted them multiple times.
Alexander was subsequently charged with the offences and although he denied them all, was found guilty unanimous following a trial in July.
Before sentencing, the court heard statements written by his victims about how his crimes have impacted their lives.
One said: “Alexander’s abusive behaviour has had a massive impact on me growing up, I felt that I had to grow up faster and I couldn’t be the child that I wanted to be.
“It’s had a major impact on my ability to form relationships, trust people and open up. Specifically, I really struggle to trust men.
“I will never be able to forgive him for what he has done to me. I’ve always felt that I am not good enough. I can’t look at myself in a positive way and my body image is very low.
“Whenever I go out, I always feel on edge and am looking over my shoulder. I have flashbacks of what happened, and I have to reassure myself that he is not there and that I am safe.
“I was overwhelmed when I received the verdict that he had been found guilty of all 16 offences, however, I felt proud that my voice got heard and I was believed."
The other victim said: “I struggled to make friends, this was because I did not know how to approach people and feel confident.
“ As I grew older, I always felt so nervous about new relationships and I felt ashamed of my body.
“I now find it hard to trust anyone to look after my child, especially men. What happened to me has made me so overprotective."
Sentencing him to 20 years, Recorder Jaron Crooknorth told Alexander: "The victims have both shown immense courage in the face of something you put them through.
“You have tried to escape the truth and now it has caught up with you. You continued to deny the offences and there is no remorse."
The judge also gave Alexander an extended sentence with an additional two years to serve on licence due to aggravating factors around his offences.
He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 30 years to protect the public and a 30-year-restraining order not to contact either victim.
His name will also be added to the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
Alexander will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole.
A Gloucestershire CID spokesperson said: “We are committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.
“As the court heard today, the impact of Alexander's crimes on his victims has been significant and long-lasting and I would like to commend them for having the courage to come forward and report his horrendous crimes. Alexander’s lengthy prison sentence is down to their determination and bravery.”
“We have officers dedicated to investigating these horrific crimes and bringing offenders to justice and I hope this sentence encourages other victims and survivors who may have been subjected to similar offences to report them to us, even if the offences occurred many years ago.”
Police have specially trained officers who can provide support and investigate these type of offences.
Call 999 in an emergency, report by calling 101 or online here: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/
First Light provides support for all victims and survivors of sexual violence, for more information visit: https://www.firstlight.org.uk/
