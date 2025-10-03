ALL of Forestry England’s Forest of Dean sites will be closed tomorrow (Saturday, October 4) due to Storm Amy, Forestry England has said.
Posting via its social media, a spokesperson said: “With Storm Amy forecast to bring high winds to the Forest of Dean, with gusts up to 45-55 miles-per-hour possible in some places, all our sites will be closed tomorrow.”
Forestry England said it will be checking the trails when it’s safe to do so, and will be reopen as soon as possible.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.