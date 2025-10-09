Police are appealing for information to help locate a woman who failed to turn up to court after being charge with possessing or having custody of a fighting dog
Billie-Jo Bullock, aged 27 of Pylers Way is also wanted in connection with an alleged burglary.
She was due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court for a hearing in connection with the charge of having a fighting o but did not attend and a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.
She is described as being 5ft 2ins in height, of a slim build, wears glasses and has very long blonde and has links to the Coleford and Blakeney areas.
Officers have conducted a number of lines of enquiry to find Bullock but have been unable to locate her and are now asking for information from the public.
Anyone who has seen Bullock or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 310 of September 18.
If you can see Bullock at the time of calling or have recently seen her, call police on 999 instead.
You can provide information online by completing the following form and quoting the same incident number: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
