There is a large selection of interesting ceramics in the sale including collections of Royal Crown Derby, Worcester, Minton and Spode, as well as some charming rustic pottery pieces such as a selection of Victorian Staffordshire figures and animals. A rustic looking Victorian stoneware flat bottle might surprise people when they discover it was for feeding a baby. It is a rare and collectable example by the Brampton pottery, made to commemorate the coronation of Queen Victoria and features a bust of the young queen proudly wearing her crown surrounded by a ring of stars. It is estimated to make £100/£150, which is not a bad price for an old baby’s bottle! Other rustic pottery includes a rare early 18th century Delft flower brick and a large Victorian brown pottery tavern snuff jar, which would have sat on the bar for customers who would be able to buy a pinch to go with their ale. The jar is moulded with a rather unattractive portrait of an old woman taking snuff and would probably have been quite a conversation point !